Adidas Originals By Ji Won Chi

Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-stripe Bodysuit Set

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Get to layering with this retro-look 2-piece set from adidas Originals born from their collab with Ji Won Choi. Long sleeve bodysuit cut in a bodycon fit features a high-cut leg, wide v-neckline + scoop back. Paired with a classic high-neck sports bra for a bold, layered look. Complete with signature 3-stripe detailing at the long sleeves, trefoil logo + contrast trim throughout.