Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dots for Spots
Acne Patches – Pack Of 24 Translucent Hydrocolloid Pimple Patch Spot Treatment Stickers For Face And Body
£6.99
£4.47
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Acnecide
Face Gel Spot Treatment Benzoyl Peroxide
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
ZitSticka
Killa
BUY
$39.99
Priceline
Paula's Choice
10% Azelaic Acid Booster
BUY
$39.00
DermStore
ZitSticka
Killa
BUY
£27.00
Beauty Bay
More from Skin Care
Shani Darden
Retinol Reform Treatment Serum
BUY
$88.00
Sephora
Beauty Pie
Youthbomb Radiance Concentrate
BUY
$185.00
Beauty Pie
Beauty Pie
Youthbomb Collagen Peptide + Glow Duo
BUY
$360.00
Beauty Pie
Cosmedix
Enhance Lip-plumping Mask Am/pm
BUY
$30.00
Cosmedix
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted