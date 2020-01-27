Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Clif Bar
$11.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
We’ve packed rich dark chocolate with crunchy almonds and salted chocolate chunks for a new take on a classic combo.
Need a few alternatives?
FunFairTreats
Gourmet Popcorn Sampler - Variety Of Candied And Savory
$29.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Bakerolgy
Vulva Cookie Cutter
$9.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Follow Your Heart
American Style Slices
$5.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Treeline Cheese
Specially Curated Variety Packs
$38.00
from
Treeline Cheese
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
FunFairTreats
Gourmet Popcorn Sampler - Variety Of Candied And Savory
$29.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Bakerolgy
Vulva Cookie Cutter
$9.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Follow Your Heart
American Style Slices
$5.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Treeline Cheese
Specially Curated Variety Packs
$38.00
from
Treeline Cheese
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted