Multiple Brands

90 Point Pinot Noir & Rewined Candle Gift Set

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Unwind by lighting a Rewined candle and opening a bottle of Pinot Noir. These luxury candles are made from repurposed wine bottles, and filled with oils carefully blended to develop a fragrance that embraces the delicious flavors and aromas of Pinot Noir. This makes a great gift for wine lovers, candle lovers, or those who love all things green. Wine Gift Set Includes:2017 Innocent Bystander Central Otago Pinot Noir:The 2017 Central Otago Pinot Noir has lively red and blue fruit aromas supported by savory, spicy undertones of clove, nutmeg, and thyme. The palate delivers juicy blackberry and cherry flavors with earthy undertones. The wine has a lovely weight and texture with polished, structured tannins and vibrant natural acidity.Rated 92 Points: Wine SpectatorRewined Signature Wine Bottle Candle11 oz hand poured premium soy wax candle. The glass container is hand crafted from recycled wine bottles. The luxurious candle fragrance is inspired by the Pinot Noir wine varietal. Decorative bag included.Due to the popularity of this gift, vintages sometimes sell out. Should this happen, we will always substitute with the current vintage or wines with equal or greater value. Pursuant to state laws in New York, gifts that contain both accessory and wine will be sent in two separate packages.