Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Soma
9-piece Custom Truffle Box
C$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Soma
A deluxe box of truffles curated by you.
Need a few alternatives?
Trade
Gift Coffee Subscription
BUY
$60.00
Trade
Butcher Box
Mixed Box
BUY
$129.00
Butcher Box
Firstleaf
Old World Style Red & White Wines
BUY
$149.95
Firstleaf
Man Crates
Whiskey Appreciation Crate
BUY
$159.99
Man Crates
More from Soma
Soma
Double Wall Glass Tea And Coffee Brew Bottle, 12-ounce
BUY
$34.58
$39.99
Amazon
Soma
10-cup Pitcher With Bamboo Handle
BUY
$40.00
Food52
Soma
Cool Nights Crop Pajama Pants
BUY
$42.00
Soma
Soma
Cool Nights Short Sleeve Pajama Top
BUY
$42.00
Soma
More from Food & Drinks
Trade
Gift Coffee Subscription
BUY
$60.00
Trade
Butcher Box
Mixed Box
BUY
$129.00
Butcher Box
Firstleaf
Old World Style Red & White Wines
BUY
$149.95
Firstleaf
Man Crates
Whiskey Appreciation Crate
BUY
$159.99
Man Crates
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted