Bacardi

8 Anos Rum

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

This rum has been aged for a full 8 years in ‘hand selected’ oak barrels. According to various sources, the rum was finished in sherry oak barrels. The care with which the rum was aged becomes apparent as soon as the bottle is opened. The aroma is gentle, inviting, and very well-balanced. As I poured the bottle into the glass, I was enticed by soft fragrances of dried plums, light caramel and a wonderful light oak aroma. Hints of spices drifted in the air perhaps cinnamon, perhaps nutmeg and allspice.