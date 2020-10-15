Vitamix

5200 Self-cleaning 64 Oz Container Blender

$549.99 $491.99

Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, 64 oz. container, getting started guide, DVD, classic tamper.Cord: 6 ft.Electrical Ratings: 120 V, 50/60 Hz, 11.5 Amps and HP- 2-peak 7- year full warranty