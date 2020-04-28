Naked

2lbs Of 100% Premium Powdered Peanut Butter From Us Farms

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

ONLY ONE INGREDIENT: 100% Non-GMO Roasted Peanuts with no additives. Naked PB contains no added sugar or salt and is gmo, dairy, soy and preservative free. MADE IN THE USA: Our powdered peanut butter is sourced exclusively from peanuts grown on US Farms and is processed and packaged in the US as well. MAXIMUM NUTRITION: 6g of Protein, 4g of Carbs, 50 Calories, and 0.9g of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) per serving. HEAVY METALS TESTED: Our All Natural Powdered Peanut Butter is independently tested by third-parties for heavy metals. VEGAN PROTEIN FOOD: Naked Powdered Peanut Butter is an excellent source of low fat protein for vegans and can be incorporated into savory or sweet recipes.