24 Days Of Tea Advent Calendar

Tea lovers remain calm. Our 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar is here! We’re serving you 24 ways to experience the festiviteas. Discover returning faves from seasons past, all-time best sellers and new very merry blends leading up to the big day. And with double portions behind each door, these are seasonal sips you can share. Includes: Brown Sugar Bourbon, Candy Cane Crush, Calming Chamomile, Christmas Morning Blend, Cranberry Gingerale, Forever Frosty, Glitter & Gold, Guangzhou Milk Oolong, Headache Halo, Hot Chocolate, Jelly Donut, Mother’s Little Helper, Orange Spice, Peanut Butter Brownie, Pomegrateful, S’mores Chai, Salted Caramel Oolong, Santa’s Secret, Silent Night, Sleigh Ride, Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait, Sugar Pear Fairy, Sweet Potato Pie and Tinsel Toddy. Two servings each, 48 servings total.