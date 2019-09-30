Ring Pop

22-pack Ring Pop Halloween Variety Bag

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Dress up Halloween with Ring Pop! All new 22-count variety Halloween bag offers a tasty wearable treat that will definitely have your trick-or-treaters howling for more. Variety pack includes an assortment of iHalloween themed, individually wrapped pops in kid-favorite flavors including Strawberry, Blue Raspberry and new Purpleberry Punch Tongue Painters and will be available nationally! Hangouts, even spooky ones, are better with Ring Pop!