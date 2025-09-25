In Good Taste

2025 Wine Advent Calendar

$149.99 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

At In Good Taste

Details The holiday season in Australia is truly one-of-a-kind. This hand-poured, soy wax candle brings together some of our natural landscape’s most uplifting aromas with a blend of Australian essential oils, including Western Australian sandalwood, and Northern New South Wales grown lemon-scented tea tree and lemon myrtle. It’s the scent to brighten anyone’s spirits. The two wick candle has 40+ hours of burn time and will transform any space into a revitalising sanctuary.