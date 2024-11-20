Godiva

2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Sku: 70441506; Color Code: 001 Faux leather mini dress from UO highlighted with contrast stitching throughout. Cut short and super fitted with a sweetheart neckline, underwire cups and a zip closure at the front. Finished with an attached belt and a notched hem at the front. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’11" and wearing size Small - This item runs small—you may choose to order a size up - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 30"