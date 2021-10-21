Alma Libre

2020 Pinot Noir

At Winc

Leave your expectations behind with this nuanced, individualist Pinot Noir. Alma Libre translates to “free spirit” in Spanish and is a perfect description of this category-defying wine. Pinot Noir is a high maintenance grape, so it needs just the right soil and climate to thrive. The cool, coastal area of Casablanca Valley is without a doubt one of the most interesting regions for Pinot Noir in the Southern Hemisphere. For this wine, sustainably farmed grapes were hand picked, given a cold soak for color and aromatic extraction, and fermented cool. A later harvest made the addition of 5% whole cluster fruit possible, contributing structure to the finished wine. Careful attention to detail throughout the whole process produces a Pinot Noir that is delicate but bright and concentrated, full of bold red fruit aromas, and anchored by a touch of mushroom and earth.