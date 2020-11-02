Cath Kidston

2020 Christmas Village Advent Calendar

$79.99

Brand new 2020 Cath Kidston Advent Calendar. Contains 24 products for bath and body with a variety of fragrances Open a window every day to find exciting beauty treats featuring our beautiful Cath Kidston prints Open a window every day to find exciting beauty treats featuring our beautiful Cath Kidston prints Designed in England using authentic Cath Kidston designsTravel-friendly sizes are ideal for handbags, gym bags and weekends away Certified cruelty-free and vegan friendly Product Description Enjoy 24 days beauty with our luxurious Advent Calendar. Open a window each day and find a treat - from hand creams, cuticle creams and body lotion enriched with shea butter and Vitamin E to cleansing body SCRUBS, scented soaps, bath fizzers and lip Balms. Each product features a signature scent in one of our classic prints. Box Contains 1 x Christmas Advent Calendar