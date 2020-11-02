Pacificana

2019 Pacificana® Chardonnay

$14.99

At Winc

Our version of iconic California Chardonnay with aromas of ripe apples, white flowers, and vanilla. Pacificana® showcases classic California styles for the next generation of wine enthusiasts. It embodies the bold, pioneering spirit of the California landscape and those who call it home. 100% barrel fermented, then aged in American oak barrels, this 2019 Chardonnay isn’t the oak-bomb style of ten years ago. Instead, it strikes the perfect balance between richness and elegance. Our modern version of Cali Chard is bold and engaging, offering an unmistakable varietal signature that’s perfect for pairing with your favorite home-cooked meals. A happy planet produces great wine. That's why we teamed up with 1% for the Planet — an international organization that supports a network of eco-conscious businesses committed to donating one percent of their sales toward environmental causes. As a member, 1% of all our Pacificana® sales go toward benefiting and preserving the environment. Rating Distribution 5 25% 4 32% 3 23% 2 10% 1 9% How to serve it chilled; then let it warm up in the glass Pairs well with poultry, fish, salad, cured meats