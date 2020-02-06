Old Westminster Winery

2019 Orange Pét-nat Piquette

$20.00

At Old Westminster Winery

Our goal is to create a wine that's juicy and refreshing… Spritzy + lower in alcohol. Thirst quenching + sessionable. So we looked to our friends and to history for inspiration. The results are even more delicious than we could have imagined.... So what is this magical nectar? Well, it's an all-but-forgotten beverage called PIQUETTE. Made from nothing more than freshly pressed Pinot Gris + Albariño grapes, fresh water & verjus. Enjoy.