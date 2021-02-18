Wine Insiders

2019 Cocoparra Shiraz

Our Cocoparra Shiraz is true to its country’s style, capturing the essence of Australian red wine with its deep plum color and purple hues. On the nose, Cocoparra Shiraz carries big and bold aromas of black cherries, along with hints of vanilla, chocolate, and earth. On the palate, the wine’s full body and tannic composition are supported by powerful flavors of cherry and cocoa. Noted for its quality, Cocoparra Shiraz won silver at the 2018 San Francisco International Wine Competition. This wine is sourced from the best vineyards in Australia’s Riverina region, specifically made with sustainability and quality in mind. Beginning with fresh grapes that capture the ripe fruit flavors of the Australian terroir, the wine undergoes an oak aging period to bring out the classic characteristics of Shiraz. Like any Shiraz, Cocoparra pairs best with red meat dishes, making it perfect for your next barbecue. It can also stand up well with rich pastas and strong-flavored cheeses.