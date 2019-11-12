Godiva

2019 Chocolate Advent Calendar

Pieces include: 2 Milk Chocolate Carres - Decadent milk chocolate square 2 Dark Chocolate Carres - Simply divine 50% dark chocolate square 2 Milk Lion of Belgium - Regal milk chocolate shield filled with subline butterscotch caramel 2 Milk Ganache Bliss - A layer of velvety milk chocolate ganache in a milk chocolate shell 2 Dark Ganache Bliss - A layer of rich dark chocolate ganache in a dark chocolate shell 2 White Ganache Bliss - A layer of creamy white chocolate ganache in a white chocolate shell 2 Milk Caramel Embrace - Vanilla caramel luxuriously coated in milk chocolate 2 Raspberry Star - Iconic white chocolate star filled with sweet raspberry purée Wintry Penguin in 3 delicious flavors - Smooth milk chocolate ganache in a milk chocolate shell- Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné in a white chocolate shell- Creamy white chocolate and vanilla ganache in a dark chocolate shell. Jolly Santa in 3 delicious flavors - Smooth milk chocolate ganache in a milk chocolate shell- Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné in a white chocolate shell- Creamy white chocolate and vanilla ganache in a dark chocolate shell. Snowman in 3 delicious flavors - Smooth milk chocolate ganache in a milk chocolate shell- Godiva's signature hazelnut praliné in a white chocolate shell- Creamy white chocolate and vanilla ganache in a dark chocolate shell. A wonderful holiday gift idea, our Christmas advent calendar is sure to delight young and old alike.