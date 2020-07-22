Winc

2019 Cherries & Rainbows Red Wine

Natural, organic, and biodynamic with no sulfur added, Cherries & Rainbows celebrates the best nature has to offer. Unconventional and lighthearted, Cherries & Rainbows hails from Minervois, France. It’s made with zero added sulfur (sans soufre in French) in an eco-friendly winery. Cherries & Rainbows is ideal for the modern wine drinker in search of sustainably farmed, small lot options. It's a bottle that celebrates the natural wine movement, bringing this fresh, bright, and chillable red to adventurous drinkers. Emphasizing investment in high-quality raw materials and employing minimal intervention in the vineyard and cellar, Cherries & Rainbows embodies Winc’s winemaking philosophy. The grapes are farmed organically and biodynamically, grown at sea level overlooking a bay on the Mediterranean Ocean. The ripeness and inherent nature of each grape comes through in the final product, with the Grenache showing dark, round fruit, the Syrah contributing spice and earth, and the Mourvèdre bringing structure and an herbal quality. If you’re interested in jumping in on the burgeoning natural wine movement, Cherries & Rainbows is the perfect place to start. Rating Distribution 5 32% 4 30% 3 20% 2 12% 1 6% How to serve it decant Pairs well with pork, cheeses, cured meats