2019 Château Cazeau 1560 Bordeaux Rouge

More About This Wine 2019 Château Cazeau 1560 Bordeaux Rouge is the latest vintage in an award-winning line of fantastic French wines, and a result of over five centuries of exquisite Bordeaux winemaking. This Bordeaux red is bright with glimmers or ruby in the glass. Its distinctive nose exudes black fruits, forest fruits, and hints of oak and toast. Smooth tannins give way to an elegant structure dominated by notes of vanilla, and aromas of fig jam linger on the rich, warm finish. Château Cazeau is built around a beautiful chartreuse house, situated in Gornac, one of the oldest roadways in the Entre-Deux-Mers region in Bordeaux. Vines reside on a breathtaking clay-limestone hillside specifically chosen for the way the terroir complements the grapes. For this blend, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were selected from high-quality vines in soils enriched with organic compounds. Château Cazeau 1560 is named for the year from which the first written records of the Château are dated. Presented by Maison Le Star, this line of wines pays tribute to its estate and to centuries of winemaking history. A bright light in Bordeaux winemaking, Maison Le Star produces exceptional wines that reflect Bordeaux’s passionate craftsmanship and unique terroir. Serve 2019 Château Cazeau 1560 Bordeaux Rouge with grilled red meats, roasted chicken, and red fruit desserts.