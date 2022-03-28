Cairdeas Winery

2019 Caisléan An Pápa – Red Wine Blend

$56.00

The Wine {Pronounced Cush-len} Our take on a Chateauneuf du Pape style blend, the name is a Gaelic translation of "Castle of the Pope." This vineyard-specific blend is sourced entirely from Boushey Vineyard. The Vineyard 28% Sryrah – Boushey Vineyard - Yakima Valley 25% Grenache Noir - Boushey Vineyard - Yakima Valley 25% Mourvèdre – Boushey Vineyard - Yakima Valley 11% Counoise - Boushey Vineyard - Yakima Valley 11% Cinsaut - Boushey Vineyard - Yakima Valley The Winemaking The Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre were fermented whole cluster (no destemming or crushing). All other varieties were destemmed and fermented whole berry. All wines were aged in neutral French oak barrels. Food Pairings Pair with beef bourguignon, roast lamb or gilled vegetables.