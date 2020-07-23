Au-Delà

2019 Au-delà® Pinot Gris

$28.99

Looking to geek out on something completely different? Look no further than this Au-Delà Pinot Gris. If you’re on the hunt for a wine that quenches your thirst for adventure, search no further than this bottle of Au-Delà. Natural winemaker Chris Condos harvests organically grown Pinot Gris, a grape that has a distinctly pinkish-orange hue when ripe. He then crushes the grapes, moving half the juice to stainless steel for fermentation, but leaving the other half on the skins so they pick up some of that color. This method of production, which we like to call "Méthode Expérimentale," lets nature run a bit wild, and the result is a uniquely-hued “orange wine” that skews pink. Enjoy Au-Delà’s fresh, lively nature and its affinity for saltier fare, like cured meats and cheeses. Rating Distribution 5 38% 4 31% 3 19% 2 6% 1 6% How to serve it chilled Pairs well with cheeses, cured meats, veggies, fries