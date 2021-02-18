Winc

2018 Trés Chic Rosé

$22.99 $19.99

This bright, lively, aromatic rosé will carry you away to the South of France One of the most magical aspects of wine is its ability to transport you. When you’re drinking Trés Chic rosé, you can’t help but feel like you’re in the South of France. This wine comes from the Pays D’Oc, which follows the Mediterranean Sea and boasts bountiful sunshine and the perfect temperatures for growing grapes. It is also the home of some of the most picturesque landscapes in all of France. With blue seas, rolling hills and lavender fields, this is the ideal place to escape. A blend of Grenache and Cinsault, the grapes for this wine were pressed directly and aged in stainless steel to preserve freshness. Notes of citrus, red berries and a hint of Herbes de Provence come through, making this the epitome of a classic rosé. Drink any time you need a virtual vacation. Rating Distribution 5 37% 4 34% 3 20% 2 6% 1 4% How to serve it chilled Pairs well with thai, sushi, pasta with cream sauce, cheeses