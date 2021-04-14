Twomey

2018 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir

$50.00

Evocative of years past in Anderson Valley, cooler temperatures followed the touch of warmth in February that kicked off the 2018 growing season. Spring was not as warm as in recent years, which led to an elongated bloom. Fruit set was steady and timely, followed by a mild summer that extended veraison late into the season. The daily diurnal shifts-an Anderson Valley hallmark-were moderated by the cooler summer temperatures with few heat spikes that allowed the fruit to mature slowly and steadily, lengthening the growing season. This presented a balanced, healthy crop with enticing intensity of freshness, concentration of fruit flavor and full phenolic development-the ideal situation for growers and winemakers. The vintage was enchanting and memorable, which translated with ease into the wine.