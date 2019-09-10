Year Wines

2017 Cinsault

$30.00

At Different Drop

This dynamic couple were named as the Best New Act at the 2015 Young Guns of Wine Awards. The story of Year Wines is one of love and family, of serendipity and opportunity. When Luke met Caleigh whilst working as a lowly cellar hand, it was love at first sight. Eight years, two kids and a mortgage later and they are producing some gorgeous small-batch wines together. Their wines are made in minuscule quantities, often no more than 30 dozen at a time, and their raw quality and undeniable personality make them very highly sort after. This is the lightest, juiciest version of Cinsualt imaginable. Built with warm-weather drinking in mind, this is a super refreshing light red wine that screams for a chill.