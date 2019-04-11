Winc

2017 Summer Water Rosé

Summer Water is more than the rosé of the season, it’s a state of mind - every drop full of pink-tinted possibility. This dry rosé reflects the pale pink promise of the perfect warm-weather wine. It’s perfectly crisp, lighthearted and destined for a good time. The grapes for this Central Coast Grenache and Syrah blend were picked early in the season to achieve a natural acidity that’s ideal for summer drinking. To ensure as little extraction from the skins as possible, we used the direct press method, retaining the delicate fruit aromas and pale color rosé is known for. The result is light, crisp, and dry - with notes of strawberry, pink grapefruit, rose, and orange blossom. Drink it chilled with the ones you love. Summer-friendly fare like shellfish, ceviche, and salads will pair swimmingly.