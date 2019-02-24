Iconic Wines

2017 Secret Identity Rosé

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Awesomeness

More about this wine from Lodi & Sierra Foothills, California Winemakers Birk O'Halloran and Karl Antle founded Iconic Wine out of a love for wine (and also comic books). This dry rosé gets its name from its unwillingness to be trapped by convention — it's a wine that operates undercover, not sticking to one regional or varietal identity, but instead choosing to become a blend that achieves peak balance in its flavors. The result is crisp, clean, and low in ABV, making it perfect for day drinking at a barbecue or pool party. Fruit notes akin to when your mom sent you to school with a gallon zip-lock bag full of fresh-mixed farmers market berries, but after running around on the playground you open your backpack to find a mixed berry massacre. With a mouthwatering acidity and vibrant berry notes, this wine was made for ringing in the warmer weather and preparing for parties on the beach in your summer whites.