Dr. Loosen

2017 L Riesling From Germany

$13.99 $9.34

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Library

"This extremely popular introductory wine embodies the elegant and racy style of classic Mosel Riesling. It is refreshing and fruity, with a fine mineral edge that is typical of the region. The grapes used to make Dr. L come exclusively from traditional vineyards with steep slopes and slate soil. By working closely with a select group of growers on long-term contracts, brothers Ernst and Thomas Loosen are able to ensure excellent quality in every vintage."