2017 Clink! Sparkling White Blend

Get ready to party with this celebration-ready sparkling wine. Doesn’t a bottle of bubbles make any celebration even better? Winc has partnered with The Black Tux to create this sparkling wine that’s the ideal choice for all your festivities. Bright, light, and effervescent, Clink has notes of citrus and white flowers. You could have this with hors d’oeuvres, but it’s just as delicious solo. We'll Clink! to that!