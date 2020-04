Cantus

2017 Cantus Montepulciano D’abruzzo D.o.c.

Montepulciano is a classic Italian wine—one of the most popular Italian grapes, with a beautiful ruby red color, and a robust feel that holds its own with meaty meals. 2017 Cantus Montepulciano d’Abruzzo D.O.C. is dry and harmonious, with aromas of tobacco and leather, and a Gold Medal-winning heritage. Sink into a glass like it’s your favorite armchair.