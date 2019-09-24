Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Vinebox

2017 Alex Garnacha Rosé - 6 Glasses

$48.00
At Vinebox
Body: Medium Notes: Almost candy like strawberry, peach, raspberry, and fresh hibiscus Hint: The wine is made on the Viñedos de Calidad estate, where Romans first planted vines over two thousand years ago.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under $15 Rosés To Buy Now
by Olivia Harrison