Domaine De La Chapelle Des Bois

2015 Grand Pre Fleurie

$19.98

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Library

"Also from parcels heavily infused with granite, the Fleurie « Grand Pré” is the classic, workhorse wine of this estate. From vines with an average age of forty (40) years, this Fleurie undergoes a cuvaison between 10 and 15 days, the length of which depends on the underlying structure of the grapes from each specific vintage. The wine is generally supple, round and fruity and, although delicious in its youth, it can support several years of age, after which additional nuance is found in both bouquet and flavor. Chantal and Eric Coudert-Appert, the proprietors of the Domaine de la Chapelle des Bois, represent the seventh generation of this family line to work the vineyards of this estate in the heart of Fleurie. The domaine comprises 8.4 hectares of vineyards, all of which are hand-harvested. This energetic couple follows the precepts of “lutte raisonnée” when working the vineyards, which is to say they use an organic approach, treating the vines only when absolutely necessary to produce a healthy, ripe crop. At Domaine de la Chapelle des Bois, the wines are vinified in a traditional manner using a “semi-carbonic” maceration. The cuvaison extends for 10 to 15 days depending on the specific cuvée. A grill placed on top of the cuve and then partially submerged is often utilized during the fermentation period to keep the solid matter in continuous contact with the fermenting juice; this process of extraction is supplemented by a twice-a-day “remontage” or pumping of the juice over the solids during the cuvaison."