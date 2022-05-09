TCIOD

2-pack Stainless Steel Tea Infuser & Brush,

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

Fine Mesh Tea Infuser: The small holes of the filter can prevent loose tea leaves from leaking from the loose tea strainer High Quality: The tea infuser for loose tea is made of food-grade stainless steel. The tea steeper is reusable, durable and does not rust. This tea diffuser can be cleaned in the dishwasher Perfect Design: There is a hook at the end of the tea infusers for loose tea. The loose tea infuser can be easily hung on a teapot or cup. The slim pipe provides more space for your tea Easy to Use: You just need to rotate and pull this pipe to add tea leaf, then rotate and push the pipe to close and put tea strainer in your teapot or mug. Finally wait a few minutes to taste the perfect tea Multifunctional: The tea infusers is suitable for loose leaves, tea, herbs, spices, etc. The loose tea steeper is the perfect tea set for office, family, business trip and travel