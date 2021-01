Altatac

2-pack Portable Salad Storage Container

$29.99 $9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This portable healthy salad container keeps salads fresh and is complete with fork and integral dressing container. Features: Comes with 2 sets of containers Always ready to go from the fridge Fork and dressing container included Ideal for salad, fruit salad, pasta or rice salads Keep one at home and one in the office BPA Free