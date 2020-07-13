Pacific Foods

(2 Pack) Pacific Foods Hemp Milk, Vanilla, 32 Fl Oz

$7.60

Pacific Foods Hemp Vanilla Beverage features a smooth and creamy texture with a nutty flavor. Made from the hemp seed, it's a great source for plant-based nutrition including Omega 3 and 6 and essential amino acids. Good source of calcium, magnesium, and is lactose, cholesterol, soy-free and vegan. Enjoy this delicious, highly nutritious taste and lightly-sweetened texture. Smooth and creamy, this can be enjoyed by the glass, over cereal, in coffee, in smoothies and in recipes. At Pacific Foods, we believe that making foods we're proud of is as much about the ingredients we use as it is about the actual recipe. We steer clear of additives, preservatives and common allergens, and avoid GMOs. The way we see it, nature knows how foods should taste, and we just try to follow her lead.