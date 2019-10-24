Pretty Little Thing

2-pack Multi Saint & Sinner Bodysuits

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pretty Little Thing

CMF3930 2 Pack Multi Saint & Sinner Slogan High Neck Bodysuit Are you a saint or a sinner? Whichever you choose these bodysuits are essential for the halloween season. Featuring a high neck design with a slogan on the front, long sleeves and popper fastenings. Style this with vinyl bottoms and sky-high heels to complete the look. Length approx 66cm/26" (Based on a sample size UK 8) Model wears size UK 8/ EU 36/ AUS 8/ US 4 Model Height - 5ft 7”