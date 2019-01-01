ilyever

2 Pack Ilyever Funny Cute Cat Coffee Mugs For Crazy Cat Lovers Christmas Gift Cat Ceramic Cups For Coffee Tea Milk, Black And White

$16.98

This fits your -. Come with 2 pack coffee mug:one black and one white cut cat mug. Each coffee mug holds approx. 420ml and perfect for coffee, tea, hot chocolate or your favorite morning drink,and weddings, birthdays,father's day,year, gift, best gift. Made from the finest quality Ceramic,ECO friendly, high quality and FDA approved mugs And each mug is handcrafted and goes through a strict selection process to ensure you get best one. EASY TO SIP FROM Perfectly shaped handle and curved rim allow you to keep hold of the mug and sip with ease. Creative cute mug design evokes your imagination and inspires you to start the day well,have more fun when drinking your coffee or favorite beverage. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - LOVE Your Mugs or Money Back, no questions asked, just a prompt, courteous refund. If you are not satisfied with the mugst, just send us an email and we will refund 100% of the money, That's the ILYEVER way! .