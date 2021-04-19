Lou Malnati's Pizza

2 Deep Dish Pizzas

$67.99

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

Lou Malnati’s ships its legendary pizzas nationwide on Goldbelly! Lou’s pizzas are made according to the family’s original five-decade-old deep dish pizza recipe. All pizzas are hand-made from scratch, baked and quickly frozen to preserve their hot out of the oven freshness. Lou Malnati began making deep-dish pizzas with his father Rudy in the 1940s, and he opened his own pizzeria in 1971; it’s been a Windy City icon ever since, and today it’s run by Lou’s son Rick. Lou Malnati’s uses only the highest-quality ingredients in its legendary pizza, which has a flaky, buttery crust, a proprietary sausage blend, and a chunky tomato sauce, and it’s been called the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago.