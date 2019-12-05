Yoko London

18kt White Gold Classic Freshwater Pearl And Diamond Ring

$2252.00

At Farfetch

Beautifully timeless. From YOKO LONDON's Classic collection, these elegant ring is decorated with a freshwater pearl atop an 18kt white gold half pave diamond band. Designed to last through the generations, this beautiful piece will make a spectacular addition to any jewellery box. Featuring a 10-11mm AA freshwater pearl and 0.2ct G-VS diamonds. This item comes with a certificate of authenticity. Pearls should be the last thing that you put on in the morning and the first thing you take off at night. Avoid pearls coming in to contact with perfumes and body creams. To clean pearls simply wipe them over with a soft cloth.