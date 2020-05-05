1800

GLASSWARE SHOWN, NOT INCLUDED! 1800® SILVER Named in commemoration of the year in which the first expertly crafted Tequila was unveiled, 1800® Tequila still follows the standards of the original formula, created in the year 1800. 1800® SILVER is made from 100% blue agave handpicked from our family owned ranches in Jalisco, Mexico. The agave plants are grown high above the sea in mineral-rich soil in the highlands. They take eight years to ripen and can only be harvested once. The Tequila is then double-distilled and matured in French and American oak wooden barrels selected by the 1800® Maestro Tequilero. It is a painstaking process – but one that yields a smoother Tequila with superior flavor. The bottle's crest includes the saying, "Trabajo, Pasión, Honestidad," meaning "Work, Passion, Honesty" which displays the honor and tradition that goes into making this historically rich Tequila. 1800® SILVER is best enjoyed as an ice-cold shot or in the Ultimate Margarita. GRANDEZA PREMIUM ORANGE LIQUEUR Grandeza is masterfully crafted with the finest flavors of Mexico. Sweetened by the smooth caramel notes of agave nectar, Grandeza finds the perfect balance between fresh citrus flavor, bitter orange peels, and a hint of rich vanilla. The first premium orange liqueur formulated to elevate top shelf and "Cadillac" style Margaritas. Grandeza is blended with neutral grain spirit, not brandy or cognac so the tequila is not masked. Enjoy all-natural and gluten-free Grandeza on its own or as the perfect addition to premium craft cocktails. Bottle Size: 4 x 50ml HELLA COCKTAIL MARGARITA MIXER Never mix a drink you can't pronounce. Our Margarita Mix contains 40% lime juice and 0% artificial ingredients. You'll appreciate how easy it is to create premium margaritas at home or behind the bar.