Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Larabar

16-flavor Variety (pack Of 16).

$25.45
At Amazon
Larabar Variety. LaraBar Variety Pack: Banana Bread, Coconut Cream Pie, Apple Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cashew Cookie, Key Lime Pie, Carrot Cake, Peanut Butter Cookie, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, Pecan Pie, Cherry Pie, Lemon Bar, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Chocolate Coconut Chew or Mint Chocolate Chip1 of each.
Featured in 1 story
College Students Share Their Favorite Snacks
by Olivia Harrison