Vinebox

12 Nights Of Wine (naughty Edition)

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vinebox

NAUGHTY EDITION 12 Nights of Wine - $129 The world's first wine advent calendar is back. Countdown the holidays with 12 glasses of world class wines, perfectly paired to wash away the lingering pumpkin spice lattes of your hectic day. Naughty or nice, it’s not drinking, it’s a wine tasting, and that makes it classy. Naughty Edition. Much better than a lump of coal. Nobody’s perfect, but 12 tempting glasses of wine certainly helps. Indulge yourself, or send to someone on your naughty list. Can't decide? Get Naughty & Nice and save 15%. Default Title - $129.00 Add To Cart Make it a gift Add To Cart Make it a gift