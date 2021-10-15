Vinebox

12 Nights Of Wine

There’s a reason this wine advent calendar sells out every year. Our 12 Nights Of Wine box was the world’s first curated wine advent calendar, and the 2021 edition is our most indulgent collection yet. Inside each box you'll find twelve carefully crafted glass tubes, each carrying a world-class pour of exquisite wine. Our box holds four vibrant whites, two alluring rosés, and six opulent reds, all handpicked by our Certified Sommeliers. This year, there are even more reasons to love 12 Nights of Wine; our selections tell the stories of women who are breaking down barriers in the world of wine.