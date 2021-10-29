Bijoux Indiscrets

12 Days Of Sexy Gift Set

$275.99 $182.29

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

12 SEXY DAYS is the perfect gift. A luxury box in which 12 iconic products await to reveal your most sensual side, it's fashion meets eroticism — with a countdown that will keep you feeling both sexy and intrigued. The star of the show is the Twenty One Vibrating Diamond, which offers the ultimate pleasure. With the perfect size and shape, the USB rechargeable vibrator's multiple angels and surfaces is designed to provide precise stimulation, and the 7 patterns and 3 vibration intensities offer never-ending pleasure. Open 12 SEXY DAYS and uncover one box per day, using the numbers as a guide. And no cheating! The magic of eroticism lies in the suspense.