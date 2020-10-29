Copper Cow Coffee

12 Days Of Pour Over Advent Calendar

Please note that this item is a pre-sale item and it will ship around 11/13. If you order any products in addition to the 12 Days of Pour Over Set, your products will ship together 11/13. If you'd like to receive your other products before then, please place two separate orders. Fuel your holiday spirit with something better than chocolate: our 12 Days of Pour Over Advent Calendar Set featuring our best holiday flavors and cult classic creamers. Each reusable gift box features: 4 Black Coffees 1 Ginger Coffee 1 Lavender Coffee 2 Peppermint Coffees 2 Churro Coffees 2 Pumpkin Spice Coffees 10 Sweetened Condensed Milk Creamers 2 Coconut Creamers Mugs and kettle not included