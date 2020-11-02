Jessica Leonard

12 Days Of Holiday Chocolates

Confectionary Countdown No offense to partridges (or pear trees), but we prefer these delectable truffles over some of the, erm, more traditional holiday gifts. Jessica Leonard’s Advent calendar features 12 in all, with a different flavor every day. Just pop open the picture to unveil the delicacy that awaits. Each is handmade with Jessica's 60% dark chocolate formula and inspired by a different holiday activity. Been wanting to build a gingerbread house? Just wait until you uncover the Ginger Moscow Mule. Or maybe you're in the mood to stretch out in front of the fire? The Buttered Rum morsel is well worth the wait. There is one challenge, though—making them last through all 12 days. Handmade in Richmond, Virginia.