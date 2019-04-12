This nontraditional take on a classic engagement ring style dates to the 1930s. Made in platinum, the center stone is a north to south oriented 1.03ct marquise brilliant cut diamond (E/VS1). The marquise cut was supposedly invented in 1745 at the request of King Louis XV who wanted a stone cut in the shape of his mistress's smile. The sleek center stone is flanked by slim shoulders set with a total of 12 single cut diamonds. Classic with just a hint of an edge. This ring comes with a GIA grading certificate.
less
more