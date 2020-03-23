Feeling Lonely? We Have Some ASMR For That

For the most part, loneliness has an obvious antidote: human interaction. But for those of us who are single, lonely, and, well, quarantined, casual social outings are hardly an option.
So, as a placeholder in the midst of our prolonged confinement, we created some custom ASMR with Bed Bath & Beyond that feels like good ol' human company (romantic company, to be specific).
Unlike a significant other, our video doesn’t snore! It doesn’t leave 27 half-full water glasses by your bed! It doesn’t want you to hang out with its friends! So, next time you’re feeling lonesome, rather than yearn for the outside world, curl up and let our ultra-soothing narrator talk love to you, while records spin and leafy plants swirl around the screen.
Advertisement