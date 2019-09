On vacation last spring, I took a stroll through Seattle’s Capitol Hill — a neighborhood that I knew during my high school years as a place to find the independent movie theater screening Hedwig and the Angry Inch. I happened upon Totokaelo , a boutique so relaxing in its design and execution, you might find yourself trying on every black dress for an hour, admiring a selection of shoes, from Dries van Noten to Robert Clergerie, that feel like perfection built for use.Totokaleo, which recently opened a multi-floor outpost in Manhattan, is one of several new or growing boutiques nationwide geared toward the Rachel Comey-inspired shopper of today. Often limitless in intended reach (20s-to-infinity age; children’s wear; formal or loose-linen casual; gendered or androgynous), but limited in size, these stores hold a specific advantage: They cater to the preferences of many shoppers, for whom a first-class experience is partially defined by the feeling of finding what they want within a specialized scope. Simultaneously, their presence has expanded to fill the gap between e-commerce’s overwhelming accessibility and the limitations of traditional brick-and-mortar shops.As old-guard department stores continue to fight against decline, frantically busy retailers like Zara, H&M , and Uniqlo provide basics and sharp styles to great success. Similarly, all manner of smaller, mom-and-pop type shops now face an identity crisis of sorts as they combat e-commerce — with the competitive pricing on sites like Bonobos and Gilt — and the wide selection offered by larger mega-boutiques. Even major corporations like J.Crew suffer in the fickle market.The combination of curation and a large selection of mega-boutiques, much like an indie bookstore, aims to provide what’s needed in one luxurious stop. These stores have become the retail destinations for tourists or cross-town consumers; they've also become neighborhood go-tos that require neither mall parking nor the kind of extensive web browsing and returns that threaten nationwide productivity on Thursday afternoons.This new generation of stores includes the likes of Ali Golden, in Oakland and Los Angeles; TenOverSix , also in Los Angeles; ByGeorge in Austin; Frances May in Portland; Bird , and its multiple Brooklyn outposts; and Kith , with locations in downtown Manhattan and Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Their interiors, vibes, and the lines they carry often echo the value our society now places on independent, local work, as well as sustainable, ethical production — or, at the very least, a diligently considered approach in an ever-competitive marketplace. They offer sartorial sophistication to suit a whole slew of definitions of "adulthood" — even if it’s a cotton Want Les Essentiels bag, a well-cut jean, or a pair of tennis shoes.Ali Golden, named for the designer who opened her initial Oakland shop nearly five years ago (she now owns two), makes a home in Temescal Alley. Over coffee on a bright February day, she explains that her stores allow her to provide a specific experience for shoppers, and herself: “It’s a way that you can create your own destiny," she says. "I can control the story, and it’s really rewarding.” At her stores, she monitors the production chain — including the silk she gets from India, the Alpaca and pima cotton from Peru — and aims to feature designers with similar values. (Roughly 40% of her inventory comes from other designers, many of whom are friends, like the Canadian creators behind Eleven Thirty , who make an assortment of practical, structured bags.) She highlights that her shop is meant to offer a relaxed and “authentic” vibe for both tourists and visitors from Oakland, San Francisco, and elsewhere — with items like a half-moon-shaped, zipper-top bag that might fit a book and wallet for a couple hundred dollars.