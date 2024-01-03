Skip navigation!
Press Pause
The Secret To Enjoying A Hobby? Half-Ass It
Alicia Lansom
1 hour ago
Press Pause
I’ve Entered My Boring Era & Couldn’t Be Happier
L'Oréal Blackett
Jan 3, 2024
Press Pause
Don’t Let January Fool You — I Think Sobriety Is Genuinely Fun
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Jan 2, 2024
Press Pause
Do Not Disturb Turns My iPhone Into A Burner Phone
Most people I know who are 26 years old and under are simultaneously addicted to and terrified of their phones. The fact that Instagram tells us when someo
by
Kelly Washington
Press Pause
I Tried Lucid Dreaming To See If It Would Improve My Waking Life
My first experience of lucid dreaming was, like many nighttime visions, both exceptional and banal. I was standing at Haggerston Overground station in Lond
by
Anna Samson
Press Pause
I Went To Brain Camp To Cure My Foggy Mind
Humblebrag incoming: I’ve always considered myself to have a sharp mind. I can think on my toes, have no trouble getting tasks done, and can often put tw
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Press Pause
I’ve Entered My
Eat, Pray, Love
Era & I’m Not The Only One
Are you in your “Eat Pray Love era”? As I enter what sociologists rather meanly call “early mid-life” at the age of 35, I am firmly in mine
by
Vicky Spratt
Press Pause
Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening
People have been describing thoughts, images, and ideas as “living in their head rent-free” for years now. Urban Dictionary (the font of all kn
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Press Pause
Bed Rot Is Gross But So Is Life
The latest phrase to jump from TikTok hashtag to aggrieved headlines is bed rot, a term used to describe, surprisingly, rotting in bed. Not in the literal
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Press Pause
Do You Try To Fall Asleep To A Dream Of Your Choice? That’s Dream...
To sleep, perchance to dream? While plenty of us leave our chances of a pleasant nighttime adventure — the kind that makes you rush up to the first perso
by
Kayleigh Dray
Press Pause
VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL
Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves d
by
Maybelle Morgan
